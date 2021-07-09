What to Do If You Have a Personal Line of Credit With Wells Fargo

In a sweeping move, Wells Fargo has decided to stop offering personal lines of credit . The company informed customers of this change in a letter. The letter stated that Wells Fargo won't be offering new lines and is also closing existing ones.

This type of revolving credit line has been around for years, and its closure could impact credit scores for consumers involved.

The move comes just a year after the bank closed new home equity lines of credit and auto lending.

Instead, the company plans to focus on credit cards and personal loans. This means anyone with an existing personal line of credit at Wells Fargo can expect the bank to close it down.

Wells Fargo says that it's moving away from revolving credit lines between $3,000 and $100,000, which have typically been used to consolidate debt, avoid overdraft fees, and pay for personal investments.

Of course, Wells Fargo is a bank and not a credit agency. However, Wells Fargo does control the way in which it decided to close and could have let existing personal lines of credit phase out naturally.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote on Twitter, "Not a single @WellsFargo customer should see their credit score suffer just because their bank is restructuring after years of scams and incompetence. Sending out a warning notice simply isn’t good enough – Wells Fargo needs to make this right."

In a small section of the customer letter that Wells Fargo sent out, the company noted that closing personal lines of credit could impact borrowers' credit scores. Presumably, the company is referring to a negative impact.

Ultimately, the move will close up to $24.9 billion in loans. Those with existing lines will have to comply with updated minimum payments as the accounts close out.

If the bank closed your line of credit, it won't be participating in any reviews or reversals of the move. This means that any closure is final, and you'll have to take it up with a new bank in order to receive your funding.

How to see if your credit score is impacted without dinging it

You can check your credit score for free annually from the three official credit reporting companies in the U.S. Find yours at annualcreditreport.com. Additional soft inquiries will temporarily ding your score. Consider giving your score a few months to adjust to the Wells Fargo change before checking so that you're sure to get the most updated metric.

If you want to try to recover your credit score quickly, tools like Perch Credit might be helpful. This Jay-Z-funded app factors in all of your subscriptions and recurring payments to help you build credit.