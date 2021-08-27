This City Just Became the Most Expensive City To Rent In

According to the Zumper National Rent Report, New York City is now the priciest urban area for renters. Based on data for one-bedroom abodes in Aug. 2021, the median rent in New York is now $2,810.

That's more than San Francisco's median one-bedroom rent of $2,800. While the $10 difference is marginal, it shows a real shift in costs between the two cities, which have been seemingly competing for the most expensive slot for years. In the past, San Francisco's Silicon Valley created a wild influx of wealth as tech millionaires and billionaires rolled in, boosting the city's median rent price above New York's since Zumper began tracking the data in 2014.