Top Low-Cost Franchises With High Profit—Ready-to-Go Businesses

For people with the drive to run their own business, the investment of both time and money to start and build a successful venture might seem overly daunting. An appealing alternative for many entrepreneurial individuals is to purchase a ready-to-go business via franchising .

The costs of becoming a franchise owner can range widely from a few thousand dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Also, access to large amounts of liquid assets is usually a requirement. For example, McDonald’s franchisees must pay $45,000 initially and have access to at least $500,000 in liquid assets.

However, some franchises are available at a low cost of less than $10,000 and still offer great potential for earning a profit from the business. Here are some of the highest-ranked franchises that won’t break the bank for a beginning entrepreneur.

Franchises under $50,000

Certain franchises might be less well known but can offer excellent opportunities for aspiring business owners without a massive initial investment. The following franchise opportunities come from Franchise Business Review’s list of low-cost franchises for 2021.

Dream Vacations is a travel agency that has been franchising since 1992. It requires an upfront investment of $1,795–$21,000 to get started. Franchising fees depend on your level of experience in the travel industry. Someone with zero experience can get financing options with $3,500 down.

Cruise Planners is another travel company and it's an American Express Travel Representative. The franchise cost is $10,995 and the total startup cost is $2,295–$23,665. United Country Real Estate is a good option if you’re interested in becoming a franchisee in the real estate industry. United Country requires an investment of $16,690 plus $15,000 in cash.

Auto Appraisal Network is an automobile appraisal franchising opportunity that costs about a $16,700 investment, with $3,000–$10,000 in cash required. Fit4Mom is a fitness company that comes with a franchise fee of $5,495–$10,495, according to NerdWallet. Franchisees can conduct their own fitness classes under the Fit4Mom umbrella.

Jazzercise requires you to be an instructor to become a franchisee. With Jazzercise, you can be an associate instructor franchisee or a class owner franchisee, both of which require an initial one-time franchise fee of $1,250. Other fees on insurance, revenues, and music licensing apply.

Image One is a cleaning and maintenance company that has been franchising since 2011. A $30,000 net worth is required, as well as a startup investment of $42,275 or more (although some franchisees like Bob Caramusa say that they started their Image One franchise with just $15,000).

Source: istock

