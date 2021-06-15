How long does it take to open a checking account at @Chase ? At least 3 days. Here’s the journey so far.

Many banks have different policies depending on whether you choose to open an account in person or online. Rolling with the Citizens Bank example, checking accounts that people open in person at one of its branches are available immediately. Any accounts opened online take 48 hours to verify. This likely has to do with identification security. It tends to be easier to confirm someone's identity in person.