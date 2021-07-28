Stores Consider Bringing Back Mask Mandates After Latest CDC Guidance

When mask mandates were implemented in 2020, the reactions from the American public varied from comprehension to utter outrage. Following updated guidance from the CDC in May of 2021, most major retailers dropped their long-held mask mandates.

Official expectations from retailers like Costco , Walmart , Kroger, and others stated that vaccinated customers could safely unmask inside their stores. However, most of the stores have relied on the honor system and haven't requested or required proof of vaccination status.

Now that the CDC has released new recommendations to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid the surging Delta variant, people wonder if mask mandates will return soon.

Mask policies in stores

According to USA Today, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is largely driving the rise in cases and the CDC’s revised mask guidance. Retailers like Target, Costco, and Walmart quickly adjusted their store policies after the CDC’s May announcement that vaccinated people could go without masks indoors.

Neil Saunders is the managing director of GlobalData Retail, which is a consulting firm. Saunders expects that retailers might return to mask mandates following the CDC's announcement on July 27. Stores will likely face greater resistance than before.

The president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, Brian Dodge, hinted at the possibility of retailers bringing back mask mandates in light of the CDC report. The organization represents Home Depot, Walgreens, Target, Best Buy, and others. “Masks may be necessary again in some circumstances,” he noted.

