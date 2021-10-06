What Happens When the U.S. Treasury Runs Out of Money

The U.S. government is on a deadline: Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and many other financial experts are warning that the U.S. Treasury will likely run out of money by Oct. 18, 2021. The scenario is tied to the nation’s debt ceiling , and Congressional legislators hold the power over how the scenario plays out.

The Treasury’s financial situation is dire, as it reached its borrowing limit in Aug. 2021. The typical response of Congress has been to vote to raise the debt ceiling, the maximum amount the U.S. is able to borrow. What will happen if the Treasury runs out of money? And what if Congress doesn’t vote to raise the debt ceiling or approve its suspension?