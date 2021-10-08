What Happens to Social Security Payments if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt

Not everyone agrees on what the potential consequences could be for social security payments . Social Security Works president Nancy Altman said that social security recipients could breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the program’s funds will continue to be available to make their payments even if the debt ceiling doesn’t get raised. This is mainly because social security funds are separate from the government’s general operating fund.

As of the end of 2020, the asset reserves of the combined trust funds for the payment of retirement and disability benefits was $2.9 trillion. And in 2021, nearly 175 million employees are contributing payroll taxes to social security. Workers pay 6.2 percent of their salaries, which is matched by employers, on earnings up to $142,800. These contributions go toward the program’s trust funds, which are used to pay benefits.