What Happens if the Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised?

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are arguing not just over how to fix the debt ceiling problem, but also about who should do it. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer called for a vote on raising the debt ceiling on Oct. 6, but didn’t specify how Democrats intend to pass a bill without Republican votes. Sixty votes are required to clear a procedural hurdle, and the Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans have already stated that they would vote against the plan.