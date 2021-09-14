Will the U.S. Increase the Debt Ceiling In Time and Avoid Defaulting?

The threat of the U.S. defaulting on the national debt is very real. While it hasn't happened yet, it's a possibility that would negatively impact every single American. The government is approaching a crucial deadline that requires Congress to raise the debt ceiling or else default.

Will the U.S. follow through for the American people and increase the debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged, or will the government default and cause all kinds of turmoil?

The debt ceiling faces an estimated mid-October deadline.

The U.S. has until mid-October to mid-November to make a decision about the debt ceiling. Currently, the U.S. debt sits at $28.4 trillion. There are only two options—raise the debt ceiling or default.

The government paused the debt ceiling for two years, but that move expired on Aug. 1. In the months since then, the government has used a range of methods to push back the deadline. A centrist think tank called Bipartisan Policy Center extended its deadline estimate following a sudden increase in federal revenues. All estimates aside, the end of the fiscal year is approaching for the federal government, and that's a pivotal time.

On one end, Democrats want to increase corporate and wealthy taxes and pass climate, infrastructure, and social safety net bills worth trillions each. On the other end, Republicans want to keep taxes low and decrease spending. At some point, the debt ceiling decision will force the parties to mutually agree—or else risk the economy's stability for all Americans.