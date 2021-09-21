Who Is the U.S. in Debt To? The Federal Debt Ceiling Is in Question

Debt is something that none of us like to have but is sometimes necessary to get what we need or want. Debt has almost become a staple in how the U.S. and its citizens handle many transactions. Student loans are common, mortgage loans are mostly used to purchase real estate if you’re not buying it outright, and credit card debt is common in the country. Many businesses and lenders rely on debt to make an income, making it essential for them.

While debt is commonly associated with consumers, the country itself is also in debt . The country borrows money for various purposes, ranging from paying social security, tax credits, federal worker salaries to many other benefits the country is obligated to pay. While the U.S. owes other countries trillions of dollars, its biggest debt is to the U.S. government. But how can that be possible?

How does national debt work?

The national debt is the amount of money the federal government owes its creditors. Most of the time, the U.S. government spends more money than it generates, so the national debt has steadily risen for decades.To borrow money, the U.S. Treasury Department issues Treasury bills, notes, and bonds to the federal government so it can acquire cash to spend on government needs. These Treasury products gain their worth with investments from corporations, financial institutions, and other governmental entities around the world.

The national debt is currently over $28.7 trillion, according to the US Debt Clock. As the U.S. debt consistently grows, not only can it affect the government, but its citizens as well. If the debt can’t be paid, it’s going to be difficult for the U.S. Treasury to sell securities to investors.

The Treasury would have to increase interest rates on securities in order to make them more enticing, meaning the debt earns more interest. This would also cause corporate companies that invest in these securities to increase the prices for their products and services because they have to lend more money.

Mortgage loans are directly tied to Treasury securities, so if security interest rates increase, so does the interest rate for mortgage loans, making it more difficult for people to purchase a home. Other borrowing costs are also tied to Treasury securities, such as credit card debt and car loans, complicating things for consumers wanting to borrow money. If the government were to actually default, which is failing to pay back its debt, excessive interest rate increases could result, which is why there’s a push for the debt ceiling to be raised.

