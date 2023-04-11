Home > News > National Football League (NFL) Source: YouTube Get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Before June 6 If You Want to Save $100 Now is the time to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. During a presale that runs through June 6, you’ll save about $100. Don't wait too long! By Danielle Letenyei Apr. 11 2023, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

NFL fans huddle up. If you want to watch NFL Sunday Ticket this season, now is the time to sign up for it on YouTube. During a presale that starts on April 11, 2023, and runs through June 6, you’ll save about $100 on the NFL Sunday Ticket YouTube price.

But a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket isn't cheap. YouTube needs to ensure that it gets what it paid for the sports programming. The streaming platform owned by Google agreed to pay $2 billion per year for seven years for the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Over the last 28 years, DIRECTV has held the rights to Sunday Ticket.

NFL Sunday Ticket will now be available on YouTube TV.

"For a number of years, we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games, and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a December 2022 announcement about the deal with YouTube.

How much will YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket cost?

Right now, you can get $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket subscription on YouTube TV. Once the presale ends on June 6, the cost of NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions for YouTube TV subscribers will be: $349 for the basic package

$389 for a bundle that includes NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone

Can you get NFL Sunday Ticket if you aren't a YouTube TV subscriber?

You can still get access to NFL Sunday Ticket, even if you aren’t a YouTube TV subscriber. You can get access through YouTube Primetime Channels, which enables you to subscribe only to the channels you want to watch.

You’ll also get $100 off the price during the presale if you subscribe to Sunday Ticket through Primetime Channels. After the presale, the cost will be: $449 for the basic package

$489 for the bundle with NFL RedZone

Did the people complaining about NFL Sunday Ticket pricing not have it in the past?



The pricing on YouTube is cheaper than what you would have/were paying with Directv pic.twitter.com/HEU07dj47U — Ben Morgan (@BenMorganFinsUp) April 11, 2023

A YouTube TV subscription costs $72.99 per month, so getting Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime Channels is a better deal if that's the only streaming channel you plan to access through the platform.

The cost for Sunday Ticket on YouTube is comparable to what it was on DIRECTV, which charged $293.94 for the basic package and $395.99 for a bundle with RedZone.

How do NFL fans feel about YouTube’s Sunday Ticket prices?

NFL fans expressed mixed emotions about YouTube’s prices for Sunday Ticket. Some fans complained about the high cost, while others said YouTube is cheaper than DIRECTV.

“I guess I won’t be getting NFL Sunday ticket on YouTube TV. Ridiculous prices man,” tweeted @DK8_.

“YouTube had a prime opportunity to sell team-based NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions at a lesser rate and fumbled it,” tweeted @trilwil92.

“Did the people complaining about NFL Sunday Ticket pricing not have it in the past? The pricing on YouTube is cheaper than what you would have/were paying with DIRECTV,” tweeted @BenMorganFinsUp.