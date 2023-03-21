Home > Net Worth Source: Getty Images Just How Rich Is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell? Details By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 21 2023, Updated 1:39 p.m. ET

For NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, retirement reportedly doesn't hold much allure. The head of the NFL since 2006 has already signed three contract extensions with the organization, but a fourth appears to be coming soon, according to sources. Here's a look back on Roger Goodell's net worth and career growth over the years.

Goodell took over from Paul Tagliabue in September 2006 as the NFL commissioner. As ESPN reported, his previous contract extensions were signed in 2009, 2012, and 2017. It's likely that his newest contract extension could be finalized during the owners' meeting next week in Phoenix.

Roger Goodell NFL Commissioner Net worth: $200 million Roger Goodell is a businessman whose entire career has revolved around professional football. From his earliest job as an unpaid intern for former commissioner Pete Rozelle to a number of other positions, he moved up the ladder to become NFL commissioner in 2006. His tenure has included handling scandals that led to implementation of the player Personal Conduct Policy, Spygate, the 2001 NFL lockout, and player safety issues leading to a settlement. The contract extension in 2023 might his final extension. Birthdate: Feb. 19, 1959 Birthplace: Jamestown, N.Y. Education: Washington and Jefferson College Spouse: Jane Skinner Children: 2

What was Roger Goodell's early life and career like?

Goodell's parents were former U.S. Senator Charles Goodell and Jean Goodell. He was athletic as a youth and graduated from Washington and Jefferson College in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in economics. His first job with the NFL came soon after college graduation, when he became an intern for the NFL under commissioner Pete Rozelle (who held that position for nearly 30 years).

Here's a look at how Goodell rose up the ranks at the NFL: 1983: intern for the New York Jets

1984: public relations assistant for the NFL

1987: assistant to president of American Football Conference

2001: executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) of the NFL

2006: NFL commissioner

What has Roger Goodell accomplished as NFL commissioner?

Goodell's tenure as the NFL commissioner has been fraught with challenges and successes. Among what many count as successes on his part are the lucrative sales of NFL teams (the last sale before he took over was $600 million, while the Denver Broncos sold for $4.5 million last year), the NFL not missing a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implementation of conduct rules for players.

As commissioner, Goodell also facilitated the new collective bargaining agreement that led to media rights deals with major networks NBC, CBS, FOX, Amazon, and ESPN worth over $100 billion. Plus, the NFL's deal with YouTube TV for Sunday Ticket streaming is worth multiple billions of dollars for the league.

As ESPN noted, Goodell's time as NFL chief has also brought criticism of his handling of player injury and safety claims. A $675 million fund was created to support players and former players who had suffered brain damage in the game. He has also had to handle player discipline issues and deal with player activism on social issues.

How much has Roger Goodell made as NFL commissioner?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goodell reportedly earned the following salary figures as commissioner: 2007: $6 million

2008: $12 million

2009: $10 million

2010: $10 million

2011: $12 million

2012: $29.5 million

2013: $44.2 million

2014: $45 million

2015: $40 million

2016: $45 million

2017: $35 million

2018: $40 million

2019: $50 million

2020: $50 million

2021: $64 million

What will Goodell's new contract be with the NFL?

Over the years, large portions of Goodell's compensation have been based on incentives tied to NFL team performances. His current contract was for five years and worth a reported $200 million. It's set to expire in 2024.

League sources told ESPN that a multiyear contract extension for Goodell will likely be signed next week, though many had speculated that he would retire after having accomplished major media rights deals and the new collective bargaining agreement. How much his new contract could be worth is unknown at this point.

He’s gotten better (learning from past mistakes), and richer! No problem with it.💰 — chip evans (@realChipEvans) March 20, 2023

Love him or hate him, Roger Goodell has led the NFL through tumultuous times and kept the league's integrity intact. Excited to see what he achieves in his extended term as commissioner!" #NFL #Goodell . — WINONA GARZA (@winona_garza) March 20, 2023

Didn’t this guy try to negotiate a private jet for the rest of his life paid for by the NFL? I’m not mad, I’m just… impressed…. — Grant Tuttle (@JGrantTuttle) March 20, 2023

