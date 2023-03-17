Will YouTube TV Be Worth It After a Price Hike?

For the millions of Americans who have been "cutting the cord" from cable TV over the past several years, switching to live streaming TV options is a great way to save money and customize their experience. If you've been considering YouTube TV, know that the subscription cost has just gone up. Is YouTube TV worth it at the new price?

CNN reports that YouTube TV's latest price increase makes the streaming service 114 percent higher than when YouTube TV first launched in 2017. Let's look at the entertainment value subscribers get from YouTube TV and how it compares to that of competitors like Sling TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

Source: Getty Images Attendees Mack, Airrack, and Tyler Blanchard at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards.

What are the features of YouTube TV?

First of all, YouTube TV differs from YouTube itself. YouTube is free with ads, but when you subscribe to YouTube TV, you get over 100 TV channels, no annual contract, and no hidden fees like box rental fees. Channels include major players like: FOX

ABC

CBS

NBC

ESPN

AMC

CNN

Comedy Central

Food Network

TNT

MSNBC

NFL Network

Nickelodeon Local affiliate channels for networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC are available too.

Source: The Food Network Facebook The Food Network is just one of over 100 live TV channels YouTube TV subscribers get.

Live subscribers also get a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, which will be exclusively on YouTube TV in 2023. As Clark.com notes, YouTube TV has unlimited Cloud DVR storage for no extra cost so you can record whatever programs you'd like. It's also compatible with a huge number of devices including Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV products, and Roku.

Source: Roku Facebook

Other benefits and features of YouTube TV: You can watch up to three streams simultaneously in one household.

You can have up to six user accounts per membership (each can customize cloud storage and settings).

An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 16, 2023 Source: Twitter YouTube TV announced the increase on March 16, 2023.

What is the new price of YouTube TV?

As of March 16, 2023, YouTube TV has increased the monthly subscription price from $64.99 to $72.99, for an eight-dollar difference. CNN noted that when YouTube TV launched in 2017, the subscription cost $35 per month, and now there have been four price hikes for the service.

According to DigitalTrends, the price won't affect current subscribers until April 18. New subscribers can expect the new, higher price points, although currently there's also a three-month introductory offer for new subscribers to get YouTube TV for $62.99 per month. After three months, your price will go up to $72.99 per month.

Source: NFL Network FB Plenty of sports with ESPN and the NFL Network are part of YouTube TV's lineup.

What do you get with the YouTube TV pricing?

Again, the monthly fee of $72.99 will get subscribers more than 100 live TV channels, up to three streams at one time, up to six user accounts, unlimited Cloud DVR storage, and discounts on NFL's Sunday Ticket. The NFL offer will allow subscribers to watch out-of-market NFL games this coming fall.

Here's the cost of YouTube TV add-ons: 4K Plus – $9.99/month

more Premium TV – $1.99/month

Entertainment Plus Bundle with HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ – $29.99/month

Extra live sports – $10.99/month

Spanish TV – $14.99/month

What are the best alternatives to YouTube TV?

While users still receive a lot of value for a $72.99 monthly YouTube TV subscription, you may be interested in trying other options. Several other good live streaming TV services are available so you can get the entertainment and news you prefer. The top competitors include: Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV

Sling TV

DirecTV Stream

Philo

Philo is the cheapest live TV streaming alternative out there. You can get over 70 channels and unlimited DVR for $25/month. Your selection is more limited than with YouTube TV, but still could be a great budget option. Sling TV is your next best bet for saving money. Currently, their cheapest packages cost $40/month, and you can pick Orange (best for sports and families) or Blue (best for entertainment and news). You can also customize your extras to keep costs low and pick your favorite channels.

Source: Hulu Facebook Hulu with Live TV is one alternative to YouTube TV.

FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu with Live TV are several streaming options with prices very close to YouTube TV. FuboTV plans start at $74.99/month and go up to $94.99/month

DirecTV Stream plans start at $74.99/month (but there's a three-month, $10-per-month discount for new customers)

Hulu with Live TV plans start at $69.99/month; additional Disney+ and ESPN+ content available for $82.99/month

What do YouTube TV users say about the service?

Financial educator Clark Howard says he continues to hold a YouTube TV subscription. “What interests me about YouTube TV is the unlimited DVR and the versatility with how many people can be watching at the same time and how many individual accounts you can have,” he says.

Rather than telling your customers to cancel if they don’t like your pricing, why not actually do something thoughtful instead like offer a tier without all the useless sports programming I neither give a fig about nor want to pay for. Thanks. — Brian J. Swanson (@brianjsw) March 17, 2023

While financial experts have been touting the benefits of cord-cutting (getting rid of cable subscriptions) for years now, some are noticing the price of streaming services like YouTube TV creeping up closer to the cost of cable TV.

And that about wraps us up for YouTube TV. Almost $900 a year now. I think we can safely say the Golden Age of cord cutting is now over. pic.twitter.com/twaIU79DFe — Juan Carlos Bagnell (@SomeGadgetGuy) March 16, 2023

At least they provide more options than before. But it does make it harder for many to keep a TV service as the prices are getting closer to what they were before.



Which I expected long before doing any "cord cutting" — BWOne (@BWOneDotCom) March 16, 2023

Is YouTube TV worth it?