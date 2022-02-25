Money-Saving Expert Clark Howard’s Net Worth

Clark Howard has been dispensing financial advice and tips on saving money for over three decades. He made enough money to live off investments by his early 30s and then started The Clark Howard Show on the radio in 1989. That led to a podcast by the same name. He discontinued the radio show in 2020 but still hosts the podcast. On his website, Clark.com, he shares tips on deals and financial education.

Birthdate: June 20, 1955

Education: Bachelor's from American University; MBA from Central Michigan University

Spouse: Lane Carlock Howard