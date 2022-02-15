Yes, You Can Roll Your 401(k) Into an IRA (and You Might Want To)

That might be a savvy move, as Russ Blahetka, a CFP and the managing director of Vestnomics Wealth Management LLC in Campbell, Calif., explains to Investopedia.

"IRAs open a larger universe of investment choices," Blahetka says. "Most 401(k) plans do not allow the use of risk management, such as options, but IRAs do. It is even possible to hold income-producing real estate in your IRA.”