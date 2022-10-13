50/30/20 Is a Popular Budgeting Model — But Does It Work?

"A lot of budgeting starts at the edges and works in 'cut back here' and 'trim over there.' That's a little like planning a diet by saying, 'cut out cookies' and 'no sugar in your coffee.' This approach may (or may not) work for slight modifications, but it is not a comprehensive lifetime plan. And if you don't have a master plan, then trimming a few expenses in one place while you overspend elsewhere won't do you any more good than cutting out doughnuts while you gorge on cupcakes," Warren wrote in the book.