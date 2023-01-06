Inigo Philbrick — Get to Know the “Bernie Madoff" of the Art World

Over time, Philbrook managed to obtain more than $20 million from people who trusted him after he sold more than 100 percent of a piece of art, though this wasn’t disclosed at the time investments were made. Philbrook was also found guilty of using artwork “as collateral on loans without the knowledge of co-owners.”

Some of the pieces involved in Philbrook’s scheme include a 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat titled Humidity and Rudolf Stingel’s depiction of Pablo Picasso (2012).