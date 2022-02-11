As ‘Inventing Anna’ Hits Netflix, Anna Delvey Is Back Behind Bars

As ‘Inventing Anna’ Hits Netflix, Anna Delvey Is Back Behind BarsBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 11 2022, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The convicted con-woman behind the new Netflix limited series Inventing Anna was released from prison last year but got detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement just weeks later. So, what happened next? Was Anna Delvey deported?
Not yet. As Insider reported earlier this month—while the site published a letter from Delvey herself—the 31-year-old is still in custody in a jail in Orange County, N.Y. She's waiting for news on her possible deportation to Germany.
How did Anna Delvey end up in ICE custody in upstate New York?
The so-called “Soho Grifter” was convicted in April 2019 on counts of larceny and theft after prosecutors alleged that she stole around $275,000. Delvey was sentenced the following month to 4–12 years in prison, but she was released on parole in February 2021, according to the Associated Press.
In March 2021, however—weeks after her release—Delvey was taken into ICE custody and slated to be deported to her native Germany, according to the AP.
Insider reports that Delvey ran afoul of ICE for overstaying her visa, but Delvey wrote in her letter that her “visa overstay was unintentional and largely out of my control.”
She added, “I am here because Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided that my early merit release from prison means nothing to them and, despite being perfectly self-sufficient when left to my own (legal) devices, I, in fact, present ‘a continuous danger to the community.’”
Anna Delvey tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
In the letter, Delvey revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 in January. “I’m sure I’ll live, but I haven’t been this sick in years,” she wrote.
Delvey was placed in quarantine isolation following the diagnosis, according to Insider. But Delvey wrote that she hadn’t seen a “real doctor” in four years, only “dismissive nurses who suspect everyone just wants to get high and would do anything to obtain generic meds don’t count.”
Delvey also wrote, “The jail’s response to a positive test is to just lock you up. It’s convenient for them. It all shall pass, no? The majority of people here quickly caught on and stopped complaining about symptoms out of fear of getting locked in. The staff insists on using the words ‘medical isolation,’ even though there’s nothing medical about it. One is simply being made to sit in a cell with a hole in the door. This place is like a Petri dish for viruses and bacteria.”
Anna Delvey doesn’t plan on watching "Inventing Anna."
The nine-episode drama Inventing Anna, created by Shonda Rhimes, stars Ozark actress Julia Garner as Delvey. The drama depicts Delvey’s glamorous life as a (fake) German heiress. During the development of the show, both Rhimes and Garner met with Delvey to hear her story, as Garner told W Magazine in August 2021.
However, Delvey doesn't plan to watch the show. “While I’m curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can’t help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself,” she wrote. “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.”