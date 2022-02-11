As ‘Inventing Anna’ Hits Netflix, Anna Delvey Is Back Behind Bars

The so-called “Soho Grifter” was convicted in April 2019 on counts of larceny and theft after prosecutors alleged that she stole around $275,000. Delvey was sentenced the following month to 4–12 years in prison, but she was released on parole in February 2021, according to the Associated Press.

In March 2021, however—weeks after her release—Delvey was taken into ICE custody and slated to be deported to her native Germany, according to the AP.