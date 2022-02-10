Convicted Con Artist Anna Delvey 'Never Had a Fraudulent Intent'

With Inventing Anna hitting Netflix on Feb. 11, viewers will undoubtedly have questions about Anna Sorokin, better known by her pseudonym, "Anna Delvey." How much did Delvey steal? What was she convicted of? Is she getting money from the Netflix show?

The nine-episode series, created by Shonda Rhimes, takes inspiration from the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which went viral in 2018.