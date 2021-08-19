Here's How Much Those Former Netflix Employees Made From Insider Trading

always love how when regular people do insider trading, they are criminally charged, but when Senators do it, they are just given a pat on the back

Not all insider trading is illegal. For example, if insiders from a company or government report their trades with the SEC in a timely manner and use semi-public info, it tends to be considered legal. That's why members of Congress are able to get away with trading individual stocks despite their access to news catalysts with limited publicity.