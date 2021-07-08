Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Is Still Allowed to Trade Stocks

Jordan Belfort, the Wolf of Wall Street, can still trade stocks despite the securities fraud scandal that sent him to prison.

Jordan Belfort said that he isn't buying GameStop.

Even though he's allowed to buy and sell stocks, Belfort said he isn't interested in jumping into the GameStop frenzy that was fueled by the Redditt group WallStreetBets. But he admits that he was tempted.

“There’s money to be made in this and money to be lost,” Belfort told CNN. “You can make money but you better be watching this all day long and have the stomach to play both sides of the equation and I’m just not at that point in my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Belfort called the GameStop short squeeze a “modified pump-and-dump.” The pump-and-dump is the fraud tactic that got Belfort in hot water with the SEC. It happens when the price of a stock is artificially inflated, or pumped up, through false statements so it can be sold at a higher price than it's really worth.

“It’s like a modified pump and dump because at the end of the day it will most certainly go back down because it’s not trading based on any rational, fundamental value,” Belfort told CNN about the GameStop frenzy.

Article continues below advertisement