How To Do Your Own DD on Stocks From WallStreetBets

The dictionary of WallStreetBets lingo is a real thing. The terminology goes beyond "stonks," a meme for "stocks." One of those terms is DD .

What does it mean to DD stocks, and how should you go about it for your next WallStreetBets target?

Liquidity and risk tolerance vary between investors, so you should base your DD on your personal situation.

This phrase has become more crucial since the rise of meme stocks . Social media influences many investors, which has led some traders to take on life-threatening losses. As you shouldn't take anyone's claims or predictions as scripture for your personal portfolio, DD remains the key ingredient in any stock analysis.

In WallStreetBets and the rest of the stock market, DD means "due diligence," or researching a stock before investing. It's a way to be responsible for your investments.

The general process to DD stocks, explained

When you see someone hyping up a stock on WallStreetBets or elsewhere, pause before you YOLO. The fact of the matter is you do only live once, which means you probably can't afford to lose your life savings.

This pause is crucial. Take some time to explore the stock's historical performance, the company's deeper fundamentals, and even some chart technicalities if you have the understanding.

