ContextLogic (WISH) Stock Is Rising Amid Push From Reddit Traders

While most of the meme stocks appear to be overvalued, this isn’t the case with WISH stock. The company has an EV (enterprise value) of around $5.3 billion and is expected to generate revenues of $3.3 billion in 2021, which would mean a 2021 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.6x. The multiple looks reasonable compared to Amazon and Alibaba, which have NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 3.4x and 3.8x, respectively.