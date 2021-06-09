ContextLogic (WISH) Stock Is a Buy Amid Promising Outlook

The forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock looks promising. Why do analysts recommend buying the stock? What can investors expect?

ContextLogic is one of several meme stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets has now set its sights on. The new interest in the stock sent its price up by about 50 percent on June 8 and even higher on June 9.

Why WISH stock is a buy

The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should buy stock in ContextLogic. WISH stock is forecasted to hit a high of $24 over the next 12 months. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on June 9, the price was at $13.17 and fluctuating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Wish Facebook

ContextLogic was the second most talked-about stock on the WallStreetBets subreddit forum over the last 24 hours. Clover Health (CLOV), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), and Wendy’s (WEN) also got some interest from forum members. The 10-million member subreddit community is known to target stocks that are heavily shorted by hedge funds.

Article continues below advertisement

“Once upon a star, I had a 60K $WISH,” said one user on the WallStreetBets Reddit page.

“$WISH - world’s most downloaded shopping app is a value play, MEGA DD,” wrote another.

Article continues below advertisement

According to CNBC, only a small portion of ContextLogic shares are available on the open market, with the float just 54.5 percent of the shares outstanding. About 11 percent of the company’s shares are sold short.

In early May, analysts encouraged investors to buy WISH stock. The price fell by about 30 percent a day after the company reported a larger-than-expected loss in its first-quarter results. The WISH stock price fell as low as $8 per share.