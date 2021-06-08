WallStreetBets Is Behind the Movement in Wendy's (WEN) Stock

In the first quarter, Wendy’s sales grew by 13.6 percent YoY to $460.2 million. This is mainly because of increased sales at company-operated restaurants, higher franchise royalty revenue, and a rise in advertising funds. Wendy’s expects its international business and breakfast menu to see increased sales in the near future as workers return to offices. In March, the company launched its new breakfast offering in the U.S. market, and it was welcomed favorably by diners.