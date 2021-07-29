Will Miami Be the Next Tech Hub? CityCoins to Launch First City Token

Set to launch on Aug. 3, MIA might be available on exchanges shortly after mining begins and rewards are generated. CityCoins will update the community when MIA becomes available on certain trusted exchanges. Right now, all that interested investors can do is visit the website and give their emails to receive these updates.

While CityCoins doesn't have much coverage and critics argue about the purpose of a token when a charitable donation can be made to a city or organization of their liking, the premise of CityCoins is to essentially "build a new world." With MiamiCoin, stakeholders and cities both work to increase the city's profile and attract more people to potentially move there. The price of each CityCoin serves as a feedback function to signal which cities are doing it right. With the launch just days away, we'll see how Miami responds.