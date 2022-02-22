Sean Hannity Says He Never Talks About His Personal Life

Sean Hannity Says He Never Talks About His Personal LifeBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 22 2022, Published 6:08 a.m. ET
For months now, the public has been curious about Sean Hannity’s personal life, searching the web to find out how many times the Fox News host been married, whether he has a new wife, and whether he got married to fellow Fox News star Ainsley Earhardt.
The search interest comes as Hannity escalates Fox News’ friction with Hillary Clinton. After the presidential candidate called out Fox News’ “accusations” against her and said that the network was “getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks,” Hannity clapped back on his self-named show. “Malice, really?” he said on Hannity on Feb. 16. “It’s called news. Hillary, we invite you to bring it on.” Anyway, here’s what we know about the 60-year-old’s personal life.
Did Sean Hannity get married?
As far as the public knows, Hannity isn't currently married. The TV host was, however, previously married to former journalist Jill Rhodes. The former couple confirmed their divorce in June 2020, announcing an end to their marriage of more than two decades.
“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children,” they said in a joint statement to USA Today at the time. “Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children [Merri Kelly and Sean Patrick].” In Oct. 2021, Hannity deflected a Newsweek question about who he was dating and whether he was getting married. “I never talk about my personal life, ever,” he said.
Who is Sean Hannity’s girlfriend?
In June 2020, Vanity Fair reported that Hannity and Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt had been together for “quite some time,” citing four current and former Fox News staffers who confirmed the relationship. (Earhardt was previously married to former college football star Will Proctor, with whom she shares daughter Hayden.)
At the time, both Hannity and Earhardt denied the relationship chatter. “Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone,” Earhardt said through a Fox News spokesperson. “As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.” For his part, Hannity said, “I do not discuss my personal life in public.”
But Earhardt may have tipped her hand in Oct. 2021, after Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Hannity if he has a favorite anchor on the morning program. “Yes, he does,” Earhardt interjected, reported The Daily Beast.
Is Ainsley Earhardt still at Fox?
Earhardt is still co-host of Fox & Friends, as her Fox News bio attests. Through that job, she has interviewed Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence, and Karen Pence, among others.
The 45-year-old joined Fox News in 2007 and served as a correspondent for the channel, covering stories such as kidnapper Ariel Castro’s arrest, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and Pope Francis’s visit to New York City. In 2013, she became co-host of Fox & Friends First, the channel’s early-morning program, and in 2016, she became co-host of Fox & Friends, her current berth.