Sean Hannity Says He Never Talks About His Personal Life

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children,” they said in a joint statement to USA Today at the time. “Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children [Merri Kelly and Sean Patrick].” In Oct. 2021, Hannity deflected a Newsweek question about who he was dating and whether he was getting married. “I never talk about my personal life, ever,” he said.