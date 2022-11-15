Mike Pence’s Political Career Has Been a "Family Affair” With His Kids

“This has always been a family affair for us, from the very first campaign headed out to county fairs,” Pence said years ago, per The Independent. “While Karen and I would be shaking hands at the Republican tent, the kids would be standing out in front of the tent, handing out flyers and shaking hands.”

That said, not all of Mike’s kids are of the same mind. Audrey, for example, once described herself “politically independent” and “socially liberal.”

Read on for details on all three Pence kids.