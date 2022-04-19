Dan Abrams Says He’s 'Politically Moderate,' Other TV Anchors Disagree

The 55-year-old explained his political stance last month after an accusation of partisanship from a Twitter user. “Dan Abrams pretends to be impartial when he actually leans right on almost every issue?” that user wrote on March 22.

Abrams responded that same day and wrote, “Cue the folks who think I ‘lean left on almost every issue.’”

He then clarified that he’s a “political moderate”—which, to him, means “enduring the slings and arrows from both sides’ extremes.”