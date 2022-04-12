Controversy Didn’t Stop Megyn Kelly From Amassing Millions

Controversy Didn’t Stop Megyn Kelly From Amassing MillionsBy Anuradha Garg
Apr. 12 2022, Published 7:18 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly recently revealed on her SiriusXM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, that Russian president Vladimir Putin tried to manipulate her when she went to Moscow in 2018 to speak to him as a part of a primetime broadcast special on NBC. What's Megyn Kelly’s net worth?
Megyn Kelly
American journalist, attorney, and political commentator
Net worth: $45 million
Megyn Kelly, a famous U.S. journalist, attorney, and political commentator, is one of the highest-paid media figures. In 2014, she featured in the TIME list of the 100 most influential people. She also famously walked away from her NBC contract with a $69 million settlement.
Birthdate: Nov. 18, 1970
Birthplace: Champaign, Ill.
Birth name: Megyn Marie Kelly
Education: Undergraduate degree from Syracuse University (1992), J.D. from Albany Law School in 1995
Father’s name: Edward Kelly
Megyn Kelly’s early life
Kelly was born in Syracuse, N.Y., in 1970. Her father, who passed away when she was 15 years old, taught at the State University of New York at Albany. Her mother was a housewife of German-Italian descent. Kelly received an undergraduate degree in political science from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in 1992 and a J.D. from Albany Law School in 1995.
Megyn Kelly's personal life
Kelly got married in 2001 to Daniel Kendall but divorced after five years in 2006. In 2008, she then married Douglas Brunt, CEO of a cybersecurity company. Together, they have three kids: two sons and a daughter.
How Kelly started her career
Kelly started as an associate in the Chicago law office of Bickel & Brewer and then went on to work at Jones Day for nine years. Her journalism career started in 2003 when she moved to Washington and was hired by WJLA Media. While she was a junior reporter there, she showed great talent and promise.
She got a job at FOX News in 2004, hosting her own show, Kelly’s Court. She also appeared on The O’Reilly Factor, Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld, and other shows.
Kelly has become known for sharing her controversial viewpoints
In Oct. 2018, Kelly's career was marred by controversy and she was forced to leave NBC after defending blackface for Halloween in a controversial segment on her show. In previous episodes of her show, she has offended various celebrities, including Jane Fonda and Debra Messing.
More recent views of Kelly's have also invited backlash: she has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, stating she doesn’t want to pay for the education of "elite graduates."
Megyn Kelly's net worth
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Kelly’s net worth is $45 million. She amassed her wealth through her successful career as a TV news correspondent, anchor, host, and lawyer, and through her social media channels on Instagram and YouTube. She's also an author: in 2016, she signed a $10 million deal with HarperCollins for her autobiography, Settle for More.