Johnny Weir: NBC Analyst and Skating Legend's Net Worth and Salary

Johnny Weir: NBC Analyst and Skating Legend's Net Worth and SalaryBy Rachel Curry
Feb. 15 2022, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
After competing in figure skating in the Olympics twice, NBC analyst Johnny Weir hasn’t left the Olympic arena. His broadcasting endeavors are keeping the momentum going for his career and net worth.
Here’s what we know about Weir’s salary as a figure skating analyst and commentator, plus what role he plays in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Johnny Weir condemns the Olympics decision to let Kamila Valieva skate.
Last year, Weir visited the training headquarters for the Russian Olympic Committee skating team to interview Eteri Tutberidze, a controversial coach known for rigorous—even dangerous—diet and training measures.
Weir has connections with Russian coaches (he had them most of his career). He’s also fluent in Russian. But when it came down to 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva testing positive for banned substances ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Weir’s support stopped.
When the Olympics decided to let Valieva continue competing in Beijing despite a failed drug test, Weir told an NBC reporter he had to “condemn this decision with every ounce of my soul.” He thinks that “the Olympics has to be clean or it’s not fair.”
How did Johnny Weir became a nationally recognized figure skater?
Weir was born in Quarryville, Penn., and eventually trained as a figure skater in Delaware and New Jersey as well as in Moscow, Russia.
Weir represented the U.S. in figure skating twice in the Olympics. He won many national and world medals. By 2013, he retired from the sport and pursued a broadcasting career. Weir was an NBC figure skating analyst at the Sochi Olympics in Russia in 2014.
At the same time, Weir was going through a nasty divorce and dealing with a defamation lawsuit from ex-husband Victor Voronov.
Weir became a primary figure skating commentator for NBC in 2017 and now analyzes the Olympics. He has also been a fashion correspondent for NBC’s Access Hollywood. In 2021, Weir had a stint on Project Runway.
What is Johnny Weir’s salary?
As an NBC analyst and correspondent, Weir is estimated to earn $500,000 annually. This is a big jump from 2014 when Weir entered the world of broadcasting. In 2014, he made just $65,000 for his event work for NBC. Weir has grown in popularity since, as has his salary.
Johnny Weir
Retired Figure Skater, NBC Analyst
Net worth: $4 million
- Birthdate: July 2, 1984
- Birthplace: Quarryville, Penn.
- Birth name: John Garvin Weir
- Skating club: SC of New York
- Former spouse: Victor Voronov (2012–2015)
What is Johnny Weir’s net worth?
Weir is estimated to have a $4 million net worth. He continues to live in Greenville, Del., near where he moved to start serious skate training at 12 years old. MTV Cribs featured Weir’s house on the show in 2021.
“Less than a decade ago, I would have to decide between buying food or paying rent,” Weir said after the show. He added, “I've worked very hard to make my dreams of owning a home a reality and I hope people can find some inspiration in my story.”