How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness In 2021

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program is going through a pivot. President Biden has introduced changes to the PSLF program that he hopes will increase its efficacy and approval ratings.

Here's a rundown of what's changed, and how the estimated 600,000 borrowers it could affect can apply.

Biden's changes to the PSLF program

Students can now become eligible for eventual loan forgiveness under any repayment plan. Previously, the limitations for eligible repayment plans were stricter.

According to the Department of Education, "Any prior payments made while working for a qualifying employer will count as a qualifying payment, regardless of loan type or repayment plan."

This makes it easier for students to maintain eligibility throughout their early careers in public service. Before, only income-driven repayment plans or 10-year standard repayment plans counted.

Additionally, alumni can now access loan forgiveness on direct or non-direct federal student loans. The program only catered to borrowers with direct federal student loans before, but now, non-direct federal loans (including Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins loans) count. Also, whereas loan consolidation formerly restarted the clock for forgiveness programs with a set repayment period, pre-consolidation payments now count.

Payments that were formerly rejected for technicalities will be reinstated to help increase the number of loans forgiven (the Department of Education will conduct a months-long audit for this).

