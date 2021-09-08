Federal Student Loan Forbearance Extended Until Jan. 31, 2022: Here’s What You Should Know

Even after coronavirus-related assistance ends, federal student loan borrowers can use other relief programs if they’re having difficulty making monthly payments. Under the IDR (income-driven repayment) plan, your payment might actually be zero based on your income and family size. You can visit studentaid.gov to find out the estimated monthly payments under different IDR plans. If your family size or income has changed since you first registered in an IDR plan, you can request that your payment be modified, which may result in a lower monthly cost.