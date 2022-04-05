CNN Anchor Don Lemon Found His Mr. Right in Fiancé Tim Malone

In an April 2021 appearance on The Tamron Hall show, Lemon said that the couple had postponed their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he also revealed that he had children on his mind.

“Listen, we got to get married first,” he said at the time. “And we’re waiting for COVID to be over to do that because I just don’t think it’s a good time to get married, during COVID. Now we want to be able to celebrate with our friends, and we want to be able to celebrate safely. But yeah, so, we’re thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it.”