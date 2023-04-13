Home > Net Worth Source: Getty Images Dianne Feinstein Is Worth Millions Thanks to Political Career and Real Estate Dianne Feinstein's net worth is impressive after decades of Congressional service. How much is the Democratic politician's net worth, and why are some calling for her to resign? By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 13 2023, Updated 11:47 a.m. ET

As Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, recovers from a bout with shingles, some fellow members of Congress are saying she should give up her Senate seat, CNN reports. Sen. Feinstein has been a U.S. Senator since 1992 and is 89 years old. Here's a look at how much Sen. Dianne Feinstein's net worth is today, and a look back on her political career.

The senator has led a long career in public service including a time as the mayor of San Francisco, during which she oversaw the 1984 Democratic National Convention. Feinstein is known for her focus on stricter gun legislation and fighting for women's rights. She has amassed an impressive amount of money in her long career, largely due to her late husband Richard Blum's equity firm.

Dianne Goldman Berman Feinstein U.S. Senator from California Net worth: $110 million (estimated) Dianne Feinstein has been a U.S. Senator for the state of California since 1992. Prior to winning a special election for the Senate seat, Feinstein had a career in San Francisco as a member and eventual president of the board, and later as mayor of the city. She is known as the author of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which was initiated in 1994 and expired in 2004. Sen. Feinstein has held a number of notable positions, including as the first woman to chair the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee. Several fellow Democrats are calling for her to resign before her term ends in 2024, due to health concerns. Birthdate: June 22, 1933 Birthplace: San Francisco, Calif. Education: Stanford University Spouse: Richard Blum (deceased 2022) Children: 1

How did Sen. Dianne Feinstein's political career begin?

After earning her bachelor's degree from Stanford University, Feinstein was on the board of the Coro Foundation. She was elected to the board of San Francisco in 1969 and served on it for nine years. Feinstein lost two races for mayor, but in 1978 after then-mayor George Mascone and his supervisor Harvey Milk were assassinated, the board appointed her as mayor of the city.

Feinstein also ran for governor of California in 1990, but lost. In 1992, she won a Senate seat by special election. In 2023, she is 89 and the oldest serving senator. In February 2023, she announced plans to retire after finishing out her current term rather than seeking reelection.

Dianne Feinstein's net worth is among the highest of any U.S. Senator.

An exact picture of Sen. Feinstein's net worth isn't known, but it's clear that she is very wealthy. For example, Celebrity Net Worth stated that financial disclosures put her wealth at a range of $58 million–$110 million. WealthyGorilla estimated her net worth in 2023 at $90 million. A Business Insider report in 2021 pegged Feinstein as the fifth-wealthiest member of Congress, worth $96 million.

Feinstein's massive net worth doesn't come primarily from earnings in public office. She and her late husband Richard Blum held at least $50 million in real estate at the time of his death in early 2022.

Here's why fellow Democrats are now calling for Feinstein to resign.

The senior Senator from California is set to retire from public service at the end of her term, but insists it won't happen prior to that. This spring, Feinstein has been hospitalized with shingles and there's currently no date set for her to return to work. A number of senators from her own party have called for her to resign rather than seek a temporary replacement.

While recovering, the 89-year-old senator has now asked to be replaced on the Senate Judiciary Committee, though only temporarily. She asked Sen. Schumer to find another Democratic senator to serve because her "absence could delay the important work" of her committee. Originally planning to return by late March, Feinstein is still recuperating.

Sen. Feinstein's absence has made an impact, particularly on the committee's ability to confirm nominees for judge positions. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna is one calling for Feinstein to step down, saying, “We haven’t been able to confirm judges at a time where women’s rights and voting rights are under assault.”