John Fetterman Wins PA Democratic Senate Primary: His Bio, Net Worth, and More

John Fetterman Wins PA Democratic Senate Primary: His Bio, Net Worth, and MoreBy Rachel Curry
May. 18 2022, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Perhaps most recognizable for his towering six-foot and nine-inch height, John Fetterman wants to become influential on a national scale. Now that he's Pennsylvania’s 34th lieutenant governor and winner of the state’s 2022 Democratic senate primary, constituents want to know Fetterman’s story. What's his net worth and what has he achieved during his political career?
Despite suffering a stroke just days before the election, Fetterman managed to remain the crowd favorite at the Democratic polls. His background has a lot to do with it.
John Fetterman beats party opponents by a landslide in PA senate primary days after suffering stroke
In the Pennsylvania primary elections on May 17, Fetterman won the Democratic Senate candidacy with 59 percent of the votes. His closest opponent was Conor Lamb, who had 26.5 percent of the popular vote.
As for who Fetterman will go against in the GOP, the votes were too close to call as of mid-morning on May 18. Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz) and Dave McCormick were just 0.2 percentage points apart, and 95 percent of the votes had been counted.
The Friday before the election, Fetterman suffered a stroke. As a result, he had to cancel the last few days of campaigning to rest and recover in his home. He’s getting a pacemaker implanted and his wife, Giselle Barreto Fetterman, accepted her husband’s nomination. “He’s already on his way to a full recovery,” she said.
John Fetterman’s background that got him here
Born and raised in Reading, Penn., Fetterman launched his political career in 2006 when he became mayor of Braddock, a town in Pittsburgh’s eastern suburbs. He served in that role until 2019, moving on to become lieutenant governor under Tom Wolf.
Fetterman previously sought a Senate seat in 2016 but only achieved 19.4 percent of the vote. With a largely progressive political stance, Fetterman is well known for his tour of his state’s 67 counties to advocate for marijuana legalization.
Fetterman famously hung a cannabis flag and LGBTQ+ pride flag from his office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in Harrisburg, and, despite being asked to take them down due to a law banning unauthorized flags, kept them up until GOP members took them down themselves.
John Fetterman
Pennsylvania lieutenant governor
Net worth: $500,000–$2 million (estimated)
- Education: Albright College (BA), University of Connecticut (MBA), Harvard University (MPP)
- Wife: Gisele Barreto Fetterman (m. 2008)
- Children: 3
What's John Fetterman’s estimated net worth?
Fetterman has served as lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania for 3 years. The salary for this role is estimated to be $169,451 per year, or $508,353 in income so far during his tenure.
His previous role as mayor of Braddock brought him just $1,800 per year. He's lived in the basement of a church and shipping containers in the past, but is more financially sound now with a wife and three kids.
Whereas estimates suggest Fetterman is worth approximately $2 million, the reality is likely much slimmer. Fetterman has gotten some help from his family, and even noted that his parents contributed $54,000 to his 2014 income while he was serving as mayor.