Surgeon and TV Personality Dr. Oz Enters the Race for U.S. Senate

Recently, Dr. Oz entered the Senate race for Pennsylvania and he's running as a Republican. On why he's running for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Oz said that he wants to help the country heal from the mix of politics and medicine that didn't yield any solutions. While his education and medical background might serve as considerable qualifications for the role, previous criticisms have made many people skeptical. Whether or not Dr. Oz's questionable practices inhibit his campaign remains to be seen.