Controversial TV Doc Mehmet Oz Announces He’s Running for Senate

In his essay, Oz criticized the government for causing “unnecessary suffering” during the pandemic. “The public was patronized and misled instead of empowered,” he wrote. “We were told to lock down quietly and let those in charge take care of the rest. … Elites with yards told those without yards to stay inside, where the virus was more likely to spread. And the arrogant, closed-minded people in charge closed our parks, shuttered our schools, shut down our businesses, and took away our freedom.”