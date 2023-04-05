Home > Net Worth Source: MobileCoin Tech Mogul Bob Lee Has Died — What Was His Net Worth? Bob Lee has passed away, but his impact on the tech industry lives on. What is Bob Lee's net worth and how much are his apps worth? By Anya Binx Apr. 5 2023, Updated 12:33 p.m. ET

The world of tech has constantly demanded that introductions of new products or services for the digital age align with the needs of the people. Cash App and former CTO of Square Bob Lee successfully integrated new ways for money to be transferred instantly between parties, removing any hassle of going through banks or other third-party means.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Although Lee has passed away, but his impact on the tech industry lives on. What is Bob Lee's net worth and how much are his apps worth?

Bob Lee Cash App Founder Net worth: $10,000,000 Bob Lee, 43, worked as a startup advisor and investor in the tech industry. He originally took on the role of Square's CTO before moving on to create Cash App. After the app was launched, Lee contributed different features to ensure its accessibility and success. He was also involved with Android's first few years of development where he partook in crafting the core library. Since, Lee has spent his time investing in companies such as SpaceX, Tile, Netswitch, and more. Birth year: 1980 Death: April 4, 2023 Spouse: Krista Kids: 2

Article continues below advertisement

How much are Cash App and Square worth?

Source: SignalFire

PayPayl may have broken the boundaries of how money is transferred and how digital reimbursements have now shaped the way that payments are made, but the pioneer in payment apps was only the beginning. There was a demand for more accessible, easy-to-use money transfer apps that didn't require direct links to bank accounts, or didn't demand unnecessary amounts of personal information from users who chose to pay via smartphone. In addition to Venmo, Cash App and Square have taken the lead.

With 51 million monthly active users in 2022, Cash App earned a gross profit of $2.95 billion. The app has remained to be incredibly successful and popularly used in 2023, and its relevance shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Square Inc, or Block, brought in a profit of $166.3 million in 2022, according to Forbes. Because it's still early in 2023, the estimate of what either money-orientated app may be worth by the year's end is still up for speculation by financial experts.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Bob Lee?

Following a fatal stabbing in downtown San Francisco, the person attacked was identified as tech mogul Bob Lee. Per ABC News, "The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man with apparent stab wounds, police said." Lee was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The initial police report did not mention Lee by name.

I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco



He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack



Fuck San Francisco — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The news has come as a great shock to those who knew Lee personally, and to those who were connected to his industry. Sentiments over Lee's passing have been shared by mourners across social media, primarily Twitter, as friends, family, and colleagues remember him in the wake of the news. No further information about any suspected killer has been shared with the public. The fatal stabbing increases the number of homicides in San Fransisco in 2023.