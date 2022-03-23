Madeleine Albright's Net Worth and Legacy Following Her Death at 84

"As the first woman to serve as America’s top diplomat, Madeleine Albright was a champion for democratic values," Barack Obama tweeted. "Michelle and I send our thoughts to the Albright family and everyone who knew and served with a truly remarkable woman."

Bill Clinton also released a statement, adding, "Madeleine's passing is an immense loss to the world in a time when we need the lessons of her life the most, but we know her legacy will live on through all the students she taught so well at Georgetown, everyone who was inspired by her remarkable journey from refugee to Secretary of State, and the many people around the world who are alive and living better lives because of her service."