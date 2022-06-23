Fact Check: Is the IRS Buying Ammunition and Guns?

However, the real concern is whether or not the IRS is stockpiling guns and ammunition and whether or not this is part of a grander scheme to hoard weapons and get them away from Americans amid the recent mass shootings and desperate pleas and protests for gun control. Gaetz is right to a degree, the IRS does have guns and ammunition. Whether or not they are hoarding for nefarious purposes, remains unclear. Many people are puzzled as to why the IRS would need so many weapons.