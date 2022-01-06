Is Matt Gaetz Still in Congress Amid Allegations and Controversies?

News outlets reportedly gained access to evidence that shows a payment from Gaetz via Cashapp to a woman for sex. The woman who received the money concurred that the “payments were for sex” with both Gaetz and Greenberg. Gaetz spoke on the allegations against him and said, “Washington scandal cycles are predictable, and sex is especially potent in politics. Let me first remind everyone that I am a representative in Congress, not a monk, and certainly not a criminal.”