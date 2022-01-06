Trump’s Upcoming Rally Schedule: What Supporters Can Expect in 2022

Trump’s Upcoming Rally Schedule: What Supporters Can Expect in 2022By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Jan. 6 2022, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
The U.S. prides itself on being the largest democracy but the Capitol Hill riot that happened on Jan 6, 2021, went down in history as a blot on America’s democracy. Many people want to know what former President Donald Trump, under whose watch protestors stormed into Capitol Hill, has planned in 2022. What's his upcoming rally schedule?
Trump is still widely popular among his support base. In fact, Google searches for Trump exceeded that of Biden in 2021. Not many former presidents have that much of a fan following even after leaving the White House.
Trump might be in contention for the 2024 election.
Trump has given mixed signals about whether he will run in the 2024 presidential election. His frequent rallies, which almost mimic election campaigning, leave little doubt that he fancies his chances in the 2024 race.
Incidentally, polls have shown that Trump is more popular than Biden. Currently, Biden's popularity has nosedived by 30 points in his first year, which is the worst drop in 75 years. From the handling of the Afghanistan exit to rising inflation, American voters have several reasons to be unhappy with Biden.
Real Clear Politics compiled the results of different polls conducted between November 3, 2021, and December 19, 2021, which showed that if the election was held now, Trump would beat Biden.
What’s Trump doing on the Capitol Hill riot anniversary?
The Capitol Hill riot is another partisan event in American history. While many Republicans denounced the violence, there are still many who justify the action and say that the 2020 election was “rigged.”
Trump was scheduled to hold a press conference on Jan. 6 at Mar-a-Lago. However, he canceled the event and in his very “Trump way” blamed the “total bias and dishonesty of the January 6t Unselect Committee of Democrats.” He also blamed “two failed Republicans” and “the fake news media.”
Trump has always been at loggerheads with the media, both legacy as well as social media. Facebook and Twitter banned him from their platform after the Capitol Hill riot. Trump is in the process of creating his own social media company, “Truth Social.” The company is part of Trump's TMTG (Trump Media and Technology Group), which is going public through a reverse merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).
The company is banking on Trump’s popularity and is also launching a streaming service. There has been a rise in conservative social media companies over the last year. Many conservatives think that the big social media companies are biased against them.
Trump’s next rally is on Jan. 15 in Florence.
Trump will hold his next rally on Jan. 15 in Florence. Those looking to attend have to register in advance. The tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and a maximum of two tickets can be booked per mobile number. Trump has predicted a “big crowd” at the rally and has said he will discuss many “important topics.” The former president might offer his side of the story at the upcoming rally.
That’s the only upcoming Trump rally with an official confirmation. Trump’s rallies have been getting a good response and many of his supporters want him to run for president in 2024. His detractors, however, want him indicted, for multiple reasons including for allegedly inciting the Capitol riot.