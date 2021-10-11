Odds of Trump Running in 2024 Rise After the Iowa Rally

There's still plenty of time before potential candidates throw their hats in the ring for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, former President Donald Trump appears to be among the frontrunners. Especially after the Iowa rally, which was Trump’s first visit to the state after leaving the White House, the odds of him running for the presidency in 2024 have risen. Will Trump run again in 2024?

As a single-term president, Trump is legally eligible to run for the presidency. Also, while many Democrats want to see him behind bars, that won't keep him from running for the presidency.

Trump has floated the possibility of running again in 2024. He said diplomatically that he would be making the announcement at the right time.

Trump will be 78 years old in 2024. While Trump has expressed his willingness to run in 2024, albeit in ambiguous terms, many people doubt that he will be healthy enough to run for president again. While speaking with Real America’s Voice, Trump even said that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could derail his plans to run in 2024.

President Donald J. Trump's MASSIVE rally in Iowa last night proved one thing: The people want him to run in 2024. We must take America back! 🇺🇸

Many people think that Trump is waiting to formally announce his 2024 plans due to the 2022 midterm elections. An announcement from Trump could derail Republicans' plans to retake the majority in the Senate and the House. Looking at the frequent Trump rallies, there's little doubt that he's looking to run again in 2024.

Trump's strong Iowa rally turnout

Thousands gathered at Trump’s Iowa rally. His rallies have been sounding like campaign rallies for an eventual bid for the 2024 election. Trump has been lashing out at Biden over issues ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the border crisis.

Trump wanted to build a border wall with Mexico. The nation had its biggest shutdown in history under Trump's presidency over the funding for the border wall. The work on the wall stalled under the Biden administration. The recent border crisis in Texas has put the spotlight back on the immigrant crisis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been seeking federal aid.

Just like Trump's 2016 slogan "Make America Great Again” and his 2020 slogan of “Keep America Great,” Trump coined a new slogan at the Iowa rally—"We're going to take America back.” Trump continues to claim that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was rigged and a lot of his supporters seem to agree.

Border Patrol officers are feeling the impact of the #BidenBorderCrisis at the Anzalduas International Bridge. We encountered dozens of migrants making their way to the Temporary Outdoor Processing Site (TOPS) that has been set up to deal with the migrant influx. pic.twitter.com/6lzbqonkWS — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 11, 2021

Biden’s handling of the country hasn’t won him many friends. The fence-sitters seem to be disillusioned looking at the falling approval ratings. Many people even doubt that Biden will complete his term. They speculate that he might resign or get impeached.

Looking at Trump’s rallies, people would have to be politically naive to think that he doesn't intend to run again in 2024. For history buffs, there is already an example of an ex-president successfully running in a presidential election. Grover Cleveland was the only president who returned to the White House after losing re-election and served as the country’s 22nd and 24th president.