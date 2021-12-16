Melania Trump's NFT Platform Is Live, Features Her First NFT for Sale

Melania Trump's NFT Platform Is Live, Features Her First NFT for SaleBy Rachel Curry
Dec. 16 2021, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Former first lady Melania Trump is stepping into Web 3.0 with the launch of her new trading platform for NFTs. She's selling her first-ever NFT on the platform.
Here's what we know about the Melania Trump NFT platform, including its notoriously right-wing partner—Parler.
Melania Trump announced an NFT platform.
Trump has officially launched her NFT platform on MelaniaTrump.com.
In a statement about her new NFT trading platform, Trump wrote, "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative."
Trump's "Be Best" initiative works to end cyberbullying and promotes general wellbeing for youth. According to Trump, "A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collection will assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology."
Trump plans to launch NFTs on a regular basis through her website, but currently has just one NFT for sale. Her NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol and accepts payments in SOL cryptocurrency or MoonPay credit card payments.
'Melania's Vision' is the platform's first NFT for sale.
A watercolor rendition of Trump's eyes (painted by Marc-Antoine Coulon) is being sold as an NFT titled "Melania's Vision." When a user clicks on the NFT, Trump's voice says, "My vision is: Look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage."
The NFT smart contract includes visual and audio art. As of Dec. 16, the limited edition NFT is selling for $185.60, or the approximate value of one Solana (SOL) coin.
Melania Trump's NFT platform is powered by Parler.
Parler, the "free speech" social media platform that drew right-wing conservatives (especially during the 2020 presidential election), is partnering with Trump in her NFT endeavors. The company has reportedly powered the platform to enable Trump's NFT processes.
What's next for Trump NFTs?
Trump has hinted at an upcoming NFT release scheduled for January 2022, which will have "historical importance." That NFT is poised to feature digital and physical artwork as well as a physical accessory collectible. It isn't clear what the historical reference will be, but it's possible that Trump will wave to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. However, that hasn't been clarified, and Trump might choose to highlight other events.
On Parler, Trump wrote that she's "excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our nation’s children fulfill their own unique American dream."
For Trump, this is a noteworthy statement. She has hardly been in the public eye since her husband, former President Donald Trump, left office. Meanwhile, former President Trump's proposed social media platform is still working on its uprising. It just signed an agreement with Canadian video platform Rumble, Inc. The Trump duo seems to be trying to stake their digital presence in new ways.