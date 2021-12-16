Melania Trump's NFT Platform Is Live, Features Her First NFT for Sale

Trump has hinted at an upcoming NFT release scheduled for January 2022, which will have "historical importance." That NFT is poised to feature digital and physical artwork as well as a physical accessory collectible. It isn't clear what the historical reference will be, but it's possible that Trump will wave to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. However, that hasn't been clarified, and Trump might choose to highlight other events.