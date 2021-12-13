Herschel Walker’s Son Is a Trump-Loving, BLM-Hating Social Media Star

Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, is in the spotlight now that Herschel, a retired NFL running back, is running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s Republican primary.

Christian shares his father’s political bent and devotion to former President Donald Trump. However, the 22-year-old is more of a loose cannon than Herschel. Christian has criticized Black Lives Matter, woke culture, and other liberal targets in his controversial posts, statements, and podcast episodes.