Herschel Walker’s Son Is a Trump-Loving, BLM-Hating Social Media Star

Herschel Walker’s Son Is a Trump-Loving, BLM-Hating Social Media StarBy Market Realist Team
Dec. 13 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, is in the spotlight now that Herschel, a retired NFL running back, is running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s Republican primary.
Christian shares his father’s political bent and devotion to former President Donald Trump. However, the 22-year-old is more of a loose cannon than Herschel. Christian has criticized Black Lives Matter, woke culture, and other liberal targets in his controversial posts, statements, and podcast episodes.
Even so, Herschel says that he supports his son, who currently has 457,000 followers on Instagram and 177,000 followers on Twitter. “Christian, I love him to death,” the candidate said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures in September. “You know, he has his way of saying things, and sometimes we may disagree [on] the way he says it, but I believe in everything that he’s saying. He just says it a little more tougher than I do. He’s a smart young man. … I love the little guy.”
Christian “hopped into politics” last year after “terrorist attacks” by Black Lives Matter.
Christian, who calls himself a “free-speech radicalist” and a “conservative populist,” rose to fame—or perhaps infamy—in the summer of 2020, according to New York Magazine. “The whole world shut down because of the coronavirus, and then we had terrorist attacks across our country by ghetto BLM. That’s when I hopped into politics,” he told the magazine in March 2021.
Christian also criticized the Black Lives Matter movement in a video that the Log Cabin Republicans’ official Twitter account posted in August 2020. “Anybody who honestly cares about Black people cannot support Black Lives Matter,” he said in the three-minute clip. “It’s a terrorist organization, and personally, I think it’s the KKK in blackface. … They hate western civilization, they hate our society, and really, to me, they hate Black men.”
Christian Walker said that anyone who thinks Trump is anti-LGBTQ “is clearly uneducated.”
In October 2020, Christian participated in a “Gays for Trump” march in West Hollywood, Calif., during which he denied that Trump is anti-LGBTQ. “Trump’s the only president that [sic] went into office as pro-gay. He’s the only president who supported gay marriage from the beginning of his presidency. He even supported it in the 80s, so anybody who says that is clearly uneducated and needs to do a little more research,” Walker told the Los Angeles Blade at the event.
(For the record, Trump told MSNBC in 2013 that he was “for traditional marriage … between a man and a woman,” and the Human Rights Campaign has a list of Trump’s steps to undermine LGBTQ rights.)
Christian Walker has an “anti-woke, pro-common sense” podcast.
In June, Christian launched the podcast Uncancellable, which is billed as “an anti-woke, pro-common sense podcast focusing on bringing the fun back to pop culture.” Episode titles, all displayed in all-caps, include “Hate Speech Is a Joke,” “Being Fit Is Hot,” “Sausage Sticks in Dresses,” and “If You Open Your Legs, You’re Not a Victim.”
So far, the vast majority of reviews of Uncancellable on Apple podcasts are either one-star or five-star reviews, which shows how polarizing Christian’s podcast is. One reviewer praises him for “calling out the woke virus,” another calls him a “right-wing troll,” and a third person says that he’ll “regret these attention-seeking rants later.”