Net Worth and Salary of Former 'Fox and Friends First' Anchor Jillian Mele

Rob Schmitt and Jillian Mele have never publicly addressed whether they were in relationships. Moreover, neither of them has hinted they are dating each other. So where did this rumor come from? Well, it can simply be chalked up to fan hope turned fan theory. It seems natural that when two visibly single and nice-looking coworkers have on-air chemistry, those watching will project their ideas. It's no different than your mom asking you when you and your best friend are going to get together.

In a Twitter comment on the above picture, fans can be seen saying things like, "Cute!" and "Oh you two are on date." JIllian can be seen quoting the same tweet with "Obvi I said something really funny and Rob is being lame." This statement led a fan to outright ask Jillian if she was dating Rob, to which Jillian simply replied, "No."

The odds of Jill and Rob becoming a thing seem very low. But the odds of Jill finding happiness as she embarks on her new journey away from Fox News are very high.