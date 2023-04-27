Home > News > National Football League (NFL) Source: Getty Images The 2023 NFL Draft Is Underway — Here's What Attending Will Cost You The NFL Draft is an exciting time for players, coaches, and fans alike. If you want to go, how much would admission into the NFL Draft 2023 cost you? By Anya Binx Apr. 27 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Drafting in any sport on an international level is a big deal, but NFL fans view the NFL Draft as one of the most important events in the sport. They're eager to see where each player will go next as they embark on their professional football career. Fans have high hopes that their favorite team will land the perfect new addition to drive them toward a successful season. For drafted players, becoming a pro athlete is a pivotal moment. And for football fans who want to participate in the high energy event, here's how much it cost to attend the NFL draft.

What is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft allows teams to be built off of three methods: free-agent signing, trading, and drafting incoming college players who can now elevate themselves into the pro leagues. College-age athletes who are viewed as eligible will contend for spots on NFL teams. All 32 teams will be given the opportunity to pick and choose rookie players to add to their roster. The NFL Draft will proceed for seven rounds as each team is given their turn. Each round consists of 32 picks.

Some teams are given more turns to pick, while other teams may not be able to have their chance to pick new players at all. Draft picks can be traded between teams, and the NFL has the authority to award more opportunities to pick players if a team loses a player that identifies themselves as a restricted free agent. Free agents have expired deals with teams and can move from one team to another; restricted free agents can be bid on by other teams but can be retained.

The deadline for collegiate-level football players to submit their eligibility for NFL Scouting is February. However, once a college player submits themself into the draft, they forfeit their eligibility to continue to play college football. They essentially sacrifice their college career in hopes of making it into the NFL. NFL Scouts become more familiar with top prospects in February through the NFL Scout Combine, where they evaluate the top draft-eligible players and their on-field abilities.

The NFL Draft ticket prices may surprise you.

With such a big event at play, it would be expected that NFL fans would be prepared to shell out Super Bowl Ticket-level money in order to attend the NFL Draft. However, the event tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis to all invited ticket holders. The NFL looks to a designated sponsor — Bud Light in 2023 — to assist in covering the cost of the event so that football fans can attend free of charge. Fans can register for the all-ages event.

Fans can register for their free spot at the NFL Draft 2023 through the NFL OnePass App. While the draft itself comes at no cost to attend, those who don't live near Union Station in Kansas City would have to pay for travel fees, dining, and lodging. Fans who want a more exclusive experience can purchase the "All Rounds" ticket that includes a designated spot to watch the draft, exclusive tours, Draft Day One Concert tickets, and food incentives for all three days for $4,000.