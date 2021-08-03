Some Top U.S. Employers Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for Employees

Here we go again. COVID-19 cases are rising due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Cities across the U.S. are reinstating mask requirements and there's talk about employers mandating vaccines .

Only about 50 percent of the U.S. population is vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of vaccinated individuals differs depending on where you live.

As employees return to the workplace, some of the largest employers in the U.S. are mandating that their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.