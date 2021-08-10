Novavax Stock Is Up Despite Delay in Release Date, Here's Why

As COVID-19 cases rise again amid the spread of the Delta variant and other strains, investors are rushing to put their money behind vaccine producers. Stocks in Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) climbed on Aug. 10. Novavax stock jumped by about 12 percent even though the company has pushed back the U.S. release date of its vaccine until the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Nice job, always buy puts when NVAX goes over $200. The entire world will be vaccinated before they ever get a product out. Just run by clueless idiots,” said one WallStreetBets contributor.

While some retail investors are backing Novavax , others are questioning if the company will get its vaccine out in time to still be relevant.

Besides the increase in COVID-19 cases driving investor interest, the vaccine makers are reportedly also getting a lot of interest from retail investors on the subreddit group WallStreetBets, especially Novavax.

Novavax pushes back U.S. release date

Novavax was originally on target to have its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine approved for EUA (emergency use authorization) in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021. Last week, Novavax announced a setback after the federal government ordered that the company halt the production of the vaccine until its manufacturing operations pass FDA requirements.

“The U.S. government has recently instructed the Company to prioritize alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the Company's analytic methods before conducting additional U.S. manufacturing and further indicated that the U.S. government will not fund additional U.S. manufacturing until such agreement has been made,” the company stated in its quarterly report filed with the SEC.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Novavax has filed for EUAs with India, Indonesia, and the Philippines and also expects to file an EUA with the World Health Organization later this month. The European Union has contracted Novavax for 200 million vaccines.

As variants are spreading, we need to stay vigilant.



We approved a new contract with @Novavax for 200 million doses of its vaccine, which is already being tested successfully against variants.



With our broad vaccine portfolio we protect Europeans and help vaccinate the world. pic.twitter.com/3IQ2692CAz — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 4, 2021 Source: Twitter